Universe 51: Tannhäuser Wars update for 23 June 2022

Patch notes v0.1.004

Build 8995682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patch notes v0.1.004

Some big changes this week, including a scoreboard, kill feed, and improved networking.

NEW

  • Added scoreboard (default key - Tab).
  • Added kill feed.

CHANGES

  • Greatly improved upon the recent networking issues.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue related to picking up ammo while reloading.
  • Fixed a collision issue in Mediterraneum Maze Night.
  • Fixed an issue where you'd lose mouse control after leaving the settings menu while in-game.

KNOWN MAIN ISSUES

  • Assorted server session issues.
  • Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.
