Patch notes v0.1.004
Some big changes this week, including a scoreboard, kill feed, and improved networking.
NEW
- Added scoreboard (default key - Tab).
- Added kill feed.
CHANGES
- Greatly improved upon the recent networking issues.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue related to picking up ammo while reloading.
- Fixed a collision issue in Mediterraneum Maze Night.
- Fixed an issue where you'd lose mouse control after leaving the settings menu while in-game.
KNOWN MAIN ISSUES
- Assorted server session issues.
- Material animations affected by distance fields sometimes won't work properly. This is most noticeable in water and some foliage.
Changed files in this update