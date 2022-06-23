Update #58 - Ver. 0.5.8b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Lobby texts are now more readable
- The texts on the loading screen are now more readable
Changes
- Brightness of the torch fire slightly increased
- Other collisions revised
- Building Parts / Porch roof adjustments made
- Adaptations to trees you're stuck in
- HUD revised, at night the inventory slots are better visible
- Animals / Bear now does more damage
- Animals / Wolf now does more damage
- Animals / Wild boar now does more damage
New
- Building Parts / Wooden frame with glass window
- Building Parts / Wooden frame with sliding glass door
- Building Parts / Wooden fence with glass
- Building Parts / Wooden floor with glass
- Building Parts / Wooden U Stairs from glass
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Other
- Performance improvement
- Revision DLC - Red Desert
- Revision DLC - Tropical Island
- Text revised German
- Text revised English
Known issues
- Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
- Multiplayer DLC
- Add pause for single player
