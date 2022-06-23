 Skip to content

KeepUp Survival update for 23 June 2022

Update #58 - Ver. 0.5.8b - 22

Update #58 - Ver. 0.5.8b - 22

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The latest update in preparation can be found here:
Problems after an update?

Follow these steps:

This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.

Fixes

  • Other problems fixed
  • Lobby texts are now more readable
  • The texts on the loading screen are now more readable

Changes

  • Brightness of the torch fire slightly increased
  • Other collisions revised
  • Building Parts / Porch roof adjustments made
  • Adaptations to trees you're stuck in
  • HUD revised, at night the inventory slots are better visible
  • Animals / Bear now does more damage
  • Animals / Wolf now does more damage
  • Animals / Wild boar now does more damage

New

  • Building Parts / Wooden frame with glass window
  • Building Parts / Wooden frame with sliding glass door
  • Building Parts / Wooden fence with glass
  • Building Parts / Wooden floor with glass
  • Building Parts / Wooden U Stairs from glass

New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation

Other

  • Performance improvement
  • Revision DLC - Red Desert
  • Revision DLC - Tropical Island
  • Text revised German
  • Text revised English

Known issues

  • Levels -> loading of levels has a short delay

Preparations

  • Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
  • Interaction with more details - In preparation
  • Additional maps (different biomes) that are not part of the story.
  • Multiplayer DLC
  • Add pause for single player

Videos

Weitere Spiele
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1843710/KeepUp_Hunter/

