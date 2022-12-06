Farmer’s Dynasty – Update to v1.06

Hello everyone!

Rejoice and revel in a late update for Farmer’s Dynasty. But better late than never?

We have a bunch of fixes, including a real gadfly.

Let us dive in right now:

Added

Flying leaves and butterflies.

Added a Reset Building Button for the tab menu.

This allows to fix or reset buildings to their initial state. It won’t affect parts that can be interacted with like doors, these remain fixed, albeit undistorted. Other physical properties like distances or physics remain unaffected as well.

The restoration works inside or close to the building. Saving while restoring structures caused the initial issue resulting in the distortion of the building. This effect was uncommon. Both autosaving and saving while a structure is reindexed for restoration won’t be permitted. This lasts a brief moment.

Improved HDR for more natural overall look.

AI cars now have improved mass, damping and friction. They can't be pushed over now. They turn properly, showing improved braking behaviour before turns. They also detect possible collisions better.

Fixed