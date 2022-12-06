Farmer’s Dynasty – Update to v1.06

Hello everyone!
Rejoice and revel in a late update for Farmer’s Dynasty. But better late than never?
We have a bunch of fixes, including a real gadfly.
Let us dive in right now:
Added
- Flying leaves and butterflies.
- Added a Reset Building Button for the tab menu.
This allows to fix or reset buildings to their initial state. It won’t affect parts that can be interacted with like doors, these remain fixed, albeit undistorted. Other physical properties like distances or physics remain unaffected as well.
The restoration works inside or close to the building. Saving while restoring structures caused the initial issue resulting in the distortion of the building. This effect was uncommon. Both autosaving and saving while a structure is reindexed for restoration won’t be permitted. This lasts a brief moment.
Updated
- Improved HDR for more natural overall look.
- AI cars now have improved mass, damping and friction. They can't be pushed over now. They turn properly, showing improved braking behaviour before turns. They also detect possible collisions better.
Fixed
- Missing railway bed and floating tracks.
- A floating road texture.
- A graphic glitch at a very tiny door.
- A pole that caused NPCs to crash into.
- Various misnamed items.
- Reformatted several UI elements to accommodate wider texts.
- Missing seeds and other text issues for the Russian language.
- A connectivity issue that caused rapid hunger and sleep loss cascading into a security issue.
- Floating Scaffolding at Steve's quest.
- Floating trees.
- Floating greenhouses.
- A missing Korean letter.
- Chameleon-like chickens, changing their colours upon reloading the game.
- The fill trigger at farm silo being too low.
- A shifted wall in the player garage.
- Newly placed buildings could cause machinery to disappear.
- A floating wall at Frank's quest.
- A name mismatch for the old and new baler.
- Geese and duck eggs not counted properly.
- Exiting a tractor caused a fall through the map.
- Parking too close to wall glitch.
- Switching the language during the game lead to incorrect output.
- The vehicle AI struggling in curves and at crossroads.
- Freed Rex from his unpleasant situation.
- Larger tractors don't work with the small plough.
- Hired workers having a bad working morale.
- At times harvesting yield no hay / straw.
- Invisible trees after cutting them down.
- Sinking into concrete and straw.
- Sound bug when driving the Jack Bear.
- The mower keeps running when unhitched.
- Repair quest building is already repaired.
- German audio files are mixed up during Steve's quest.
- Missing German audio file in Calvin's quest.
- A door can't be used - Janet's quest.
- Potato harvester can harvest any time.
- Beets harvester can harvest any time.
- Missing keys in the key binds.
Changed files in this update