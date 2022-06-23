Patch notes, 0.3.46

- More helpful tooltips (and a lot more coming over the next few updates)
- First version of a "Guide" to help players understand the game. This is very much work-in-progress and will be improved in the next few updates.
- Fixed multiple natural resource categories in the log settings (after loading a game)
- The Advertising unit (in Offices) was incorrectly more efficient than the Sales unit. This is fixed. Advertising unit can spend 4x as much as Sales, but will now get the same advertising effect per money unit.
- The "Stock" status (in unit cards) didn't show a background color so it was hard to tell when it was full
- Crop growing could accidentally only store 50% of the harvest. This was supposed to be approximately 80% which it now is.
- When a manufacturing or private labeling unit has multiple sources (Purchasing units) of the same type, the flow will no longer be from the same source first every day
