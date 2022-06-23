v0.0.471 (06/23/2022)
Changes:
- Now the "Continue game" button in the main menu will be inactive if there are no saves.
- Localization and text, some changes
- Changed the volume of the sounds in the game, now they have become more linear (testing required)
- In the game settings, now when applying the settings, a message will pop up in the corner of the screen instead of the information panel
- Fixed some interface bugs for aspect ratios other than 16x9 (testing required)
Added:
- Added generation of buried containers on location
- Added Wikipedia. At the moment, on Wikipedia you can find information about buildings and components, resources. To open the Wikipedia window, you must click on the Wiki buttons in the viewing window. Wikipedia does not provide all the information, it will be replenished.
Corrected:
- Fixed background generation for widescreen monitors
Changed files in this update