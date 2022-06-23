Blood Drops, Rolling Lobbies, and Visual Overhaul!

FEATURES
- Dynamic blood drops on death
- Rolling game lobbies
IMPROVEMENTS
- Weapon Balance Adjustments
- Visual improvements across all maps
- Filtering Friends List by who is online
- Bot optimizations
- UI Improvements
- HUD Improvements
- Killstreak timer buffed to 10 seconds
- Updated Zombie Game mode to be 2 teams allowing PVP
BUG FIXES
- Fixed on Audio Clipping issue
- Fixed issue where baton charged attack would get stuck looping
- Other misc. bug fixes
REMOVED
- Removed cosmetic wardrobe
- Removed leveling system
Changed files in this update