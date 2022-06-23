 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STIX: Combat Devolved update for 23 June 2022

Blood Drops, Rolling Lobbies, and Visual Overhaul!

Share · View all patches · Build 8994388 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FEATURES

  • Dynamic blood drops on death
  • Rolling game lobbies

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Weapon Balance Adjustments
  • Visual improvements across all maps
  • Filtering Friends List by who is online
  • Bot optimizations
  • UI Improvements
  • HUD Improvements
  • Killstreak timer buffed to 10 seconds
  • Updated Zombie Game mode to be 2 teams allowing PVP

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed on Audio Clipping issue
  • Fixed issue where baton charged attack would get stuck looping
  • Other misc. bug fixes

REMOVED

  • Removed cosmetic wardrobe
  • Removed leveling system
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link