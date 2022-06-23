V.0.1.13 - Hotfix!

-Added more ways to obtain Soul Orbs.
-Adjusted shadow quality on EPIC setting.
-Fixed Quest UI being haunted.
-Tweaked big chain location to not allow player to get stuck.
-Tweaked the player torch VFX.
Changed files in this update