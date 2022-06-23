 Skip to content

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 23 June 2022

V.0.1.13 - Hotfix!

Build 8994168

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added more ways to obtain Soul Orbs.

-Adjusted shadow quality on EPIC setting.

-Fixed Quest UI being haunted.

-Tweaked big chain location to not allow player to get stuck.
-Tweaked the player torch VFX.

