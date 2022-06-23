Patch Notes v1.0.4

Helloooo Fellow Tinkerlings!



[Linda Beck, Beck’s Bots]

Many thanks for the feedback and issues you have sent us. We worked hard to deliver a service update for our loyal customers to enhance your experience. The promise is to fix more issues than we produce while doing so!

The current version is counting a little step up and now we are reaching… 1.0.4!

Please enjoy this handcrafted list of recent changes!

The markers and pins tab can now be selected with the default hotkey [4]

Now properly displaying savegame compatibility messages when trying to load old save files

The first tutorial now accepts PageUp and PageDown buttons for the Zoom-Task

After loading a save file conveyor belts could not be placed outside of buildings anymore

Pinned recipes were in some cases not working when loading or restarting a session

In the level ‘Heating-Up’ the business expansions were locked after loading

The market progressed notifications were not displaying the correct phase number

Blueprints in drafting stage can not be selected on pallets anymore

In the level ‘Heating-Up’ the expansion buff numbers were not properly reset

Added a proper message when trying to start multiplayer in offline mode

Level ‘Heating-Up’ got a balancing update making it more likely to finish tasks (requires new start)

Pocket Conquest trophy requirements were updated and additional time has been given

Steam players should not see themselves as ‘local Player’ anymore in hosting

Analysing company goal had a wrong translation in French

For anyone experiencing issues with resolutions, please be advised that we are still working on this problem. We will have a possible fix available soon on the ‘_latest_beta’ branch on Steam and GOG, but as the fix has not been verified yet, it was not included in the 1.0.4 update.

To join the beta branch on steam please select the properties by right-clicking Good Company in your library and go over to the beta branch and select ‘_latest_beta’

This update once available will be v1.0.5

For any further inquiry please contact us through the usual channels or per mail at support@chasing-carrot.com

Auf Wiedersehen!