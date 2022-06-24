Announcing Zoom Player v17

Highlights of v17:
- Edit meta-data for Media Library TV and Movie categories.
- Filter media library categories by Genre, Tags and Collections.
- Sort the media library by Release Date, Play Date, Sort Title and Star Rating.
- Automate ".ISO" mounting and playback using free, 3rd party tools.
- Filter subtitle to cycle faster through tracks.
- Enhance YouTube IFRAME player image quality using the Edge Chromium.
- Support new YouTube URL formats (Kids, Shorts, etc).
- Decode ".WEBP" images.
- Customize extended mouse controls in navigation mode.
What's new in Zoom Player v17:
https://inmatrix.com/files/zoomplayer_whatsnew.shtml
Changed files in this update