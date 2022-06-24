 Skip to content

Zoom Player Steam Edition update for 24 June 2022

Announcing Zoom Player v17

Highlights of v17:

  • Edit meta-data for Media Library TV and Movie categories.
  • Filter media library categories by Genre, Tags and Collections.
  • Sort the media library by Release Date, Play Date, Sort Title and Star Rating.
  • Automate ".ISO" mounting and playback using free, 3rd party tools.
  • Filter subtitle to cycle faster through tracks.
  • Enhance YouTube IFRAME player image quality using the Edge Chromium.
  • Support new YouTube URL formats (Kids, Shorts, etc).
  • Decode ".WEBP" images.
  • Customize extended mouse controls in navigation mode.

What's new in Zoom Player v17:
https://inmatrix.com/files/zoomplayer_whatsnew.shtml

