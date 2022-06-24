 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Monster TD: Evolved update for 24 June 2022

Update v41 (June 24)

Share · View all patches · Build 8993154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Peasant Mobs now spawn more quickly based on your game speed. Higher game speed means more spawns which means more gold!

QoL Improvements:

  • Added 90 and 120 FPS support on Android/iOS.
  • Total active tower gold and total active pet gold values are now displayed separately in the stats menu.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where a few specific upgrades were costing more on Android/iOS than on Steam.
  • Fixed issue where exp texts would sometimes not appear.
  • Fixed a few unintended skill/perk combinations that were far too OP.
  • Tons of other very minor bug and UI fixes.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link