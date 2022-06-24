Update v41 (June 24)

Changes:
- Peasant Mobs now spawn more quickly based on your game speed. Higher game speed means more spawns which means more gold!
QoL Improvements:
- Added 90 and 120 FPS support on Android/iOS.
- Total active tower gold and total active pet gold values are now displayed separately in the stats menu.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where a few specific upgrades were costing more on Android/iOS than on Steam.
- Fixed issue where exp texts would sometimes not appear.
- Fixed a few unintended skill/perk combinations that were far too OP.
- Tons of other very minor bug and UI fixes.
Changed files in this update