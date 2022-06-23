Dog Adventure 2.5 version update.

Long time no see! This update features:
- Add "Cyber Dog"!
Cyber Dog is the first dog in the game with a special skill, it can fire a golden lance after pressing "E" for 2 seconds, the lance will fly for a distance and then turn back, the dog can step on it and keep bouncing, at the same time the lance will stop flying, only one lance can exist in the game at the same time. Priced at 100 normal bones and 3 golden bones.
- Add "Pigoo"!
Can be obtained for free.
- Add a new smelting system, you can use 3 normal bones to smelt, there is a 30% chance to synthesize a golden bone!
- Add dog status display UI!
- New levels!
- Fix some bugs!
Have fun~
Changed files in this update