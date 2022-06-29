Version 1.1.61 released as stable

Changelog for versions 1.1.60 and 1.1.61
Changes
- The game no longer requires re-entering server passwords when restarting to sync mods or mod settings.
- When joining modded games mods and settings are synced at the same time reducing the number of restarts needed.
Optimizations
- Improved game startup time when using mods.
Bugfixes
- Fixed that item requests didn't subtract items picked up from ground when reviving ghosts. more
- Fixed burner inserter would not fuel itself when drop target was full. more
- Fixed that inserters would report status other than "Waiting for space in destination" in certain cases. (https://forums.factorio.com/102225, https://forums.factorio.com/65351)
- Fixed that Lua collision mask util didn't check for tile prototypes. more
- Fixed that map pings would always round up the pinged location. more
- Fixed that replays would always say mods didn't match. more
- Fixed that canceling syncing mods with a save would exit the GUI.
- Fixed that canceling syncing mods with a save through escape would leave the partially downloaded mods.
- Fixed that the circular dependency error doesn't list all mods. more
- Fixed a deadlock on loss of ConnectionAcceptOrDeny message. more
- Fixed a desync when fast-replacing burner generators.
- Fixed server getting stuck at "Saving the map for player" for 20 seconds sometimes if a client disconnects shortly after connecting.
- Fixed server getting stuck at "Saving the map for player" forever in some rare situations.
- Fixed highlight box on curved-rail would not render selection box correctly. more
- Fixed heavy-mode when character dies in multiplayer. more
- Fixed that the "run forest, run" achievement could be unlocked by shooting trees instead of running them over. more
- Fixed a crash when trying to read LuaEntity::neighbours on a WallConnectable when one of the neighbours is a ghost. more
- Fixed recipe highlights in the assembling machine GUI. more
- Fixed an issue with the prototype explorer GUI and guns. more
- Fixed false-positive desyncs when using mods and running /c game.force_crc() or /toggle-heavy-mode more
- Fixed a crash when defining a fluid stream prototype with zero particles. more
- Fixed a GUI layering issue related to some error messages. more
- Fixed not being able to open blueprint books in books through the quickbar. more
- Fixed LuaSurface::find_entities_filtered would fail to find entities by collision mask if they only collide with tiles. more
- Fixed that pump that cannot interact with fluid wagons would crash on save after position change. more
Modding
- The mod settings GUI will now show the 'tooltip' icon for any settings that have tooltips.
- Added a reset button to each mod setting in the mod settings GUI.
Scripting
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::height, torso_rotation_speed, automatic_weapon_cycling, chain_shooting_cooldown_modifier, chunk_exploration_radius reads.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::animation_speed_coefficient.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::manual_range_modifier.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::dying_speed read.
- Added sample_index parameter to LuaFlowStatistics::get_flow_count().
- Added LuaControl::crafting_queue_progress write.
- Added LuaTile::tile_ghost.
- Added 'to_be_deconstructed', and 'has_tile_ghost' filters to the options for LuaSurface::find_tiles_filtered.
- Added LuaEntityPrototype::indexed_guns. It works as LuaEntityPrototype::guns but returns an array.
- Collision-mask prototype filters for Entity, Tile and Decorative now support a 'contains-any' and 'contains-all' modes.
