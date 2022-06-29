 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Factorio update for 29 June 2022

Version 1.1.61 released as stable

Share · View all patches · Build 8992892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog for versions 1.1.60 and 1.1.61

Changes

  • The game no longer requires re-entering server passwords when restarting to sync mods or mod settings.
  • When joining modded games mods and settings are synced at the same time reducing the number of restarts needed.

Optimizations

  • Improved game startup time when using mods.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed that item requests didn't subtract items picked up from ground when reviving ghosts. more
  • Fixed burner inserter would not fuel itself when drop target was full. more
  • Fixed that inserters would report status other than "Waiting for space in destination" in certain cases. (https://forums.factorio.com/102225, https://forums.factorio.com/65351)
  • Fixed that Lua collision mask util didn't check for tile prototypes. more
  • Fixed that map pings would always round up the pinged location. more
  • Fixed that replays would always say mods didn't match. more
  • Fixed that canceling syncing mods with a save would exit the GUI.
  • Fixed that canceling syncing mods with a save through escape would leave the partially downloaded mods.
  • Fixed that the circular dependency error doesn't list all mods. more
  • Fixed a deadlock on loss of ConnectionAcceptOrDeny message. more
  • Fixed a desync when fast-replacing burner generators.
  • Fixed server getting stuck at "Saving the map for player" for 20 seconds sometimes if a client disconnects shortly after connecting.
  • Fixed server getting stuck at "Saving the map for player" forever in some rare situations.
  • Fixed highlight box on curved-rail would not render selection box correctly. more
  • Fixed heavy-mode when character dies in multiplayer. more
  • Fixed that the "run forest, run" achievement could be unlocked by shooting trees instead of running them over. more
  • Fixed a crash when trying to read LuaEntity::neighbours on a WallConnectable when one of the neighbours is a ghost. more
  • Fixed recipe highlights in the assembling machine GUI. more
  • Fixed an issue with the prototype explorer GUI and guns. more
  • Fixed false-positive desyncs when using mods and running /c game.force_crc() or /toggle-heavy-mode more
  • Fixed a crash when defining a fluid stream prototype with zero particles. more
  • Fixed a GUI layering issue related to some error messages. more
  • Fixed not being able to open blueprint books in books through the quickbar. more
  • Fixed LuaSurface::find_entities_filtered would fail to find entities by collision mask if they only collide with tiles. more
  • Fixed that pump that cannot interact with fluid wagons would crash on save after position change. more

Modding

  • The mod settings GUI will now show the 'tooltip' icon for any settings that have tooltips.
  • Added a reset button to each mod setting in the mod settings GUI.

Scripting

  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::height, torso_rotation_speed, automatic_weapon_cycling, chain_shooting_cooldown_modifier, chunk_exploration_radius reads.
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::animation_speed_coefficient.
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::manual_range_modifier.
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::dying_speed read.
  • Added sample_index parameter to LuaFlowStatistics::get_flow_count().
  • Added LuaControl::crafting_queue_progress write.
  • Added LuaTile::tile_ghost.
  • Added 'to_be_deconstructed', and 'has_tile_ghost' filters to the options for LuaSurface::find_tiles_filtered.
  • Added LuaEntityPrototype::indexed_guns. It works as LuaEntityPrototype::guns but returns an array.
  • Collision-mask prototype filters for Entity, Tile and Decorative now support a 'contains-any' and 'contains-all' modes.

Changed files in this update

Factorio Win64 Depot 427521
  • Loading history…
Factorio Linux64 Depot 427523
  • Loading history…
Factorio OSX Depot 427525
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link