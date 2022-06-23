 Skip to content

Arrival of Beasts update for 23 June 2022

BIG PATHFINDING UPDATE + HOTKEYS - EarlyAccess-A008

Share · View all patches · Build 8992705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Login with Steam after demo play -> Name bug
  • Secure ending positions
  • Firebird on endlessmap blocked the count of the wave
  • Prestige item text corrected to talentpoints
  • Hover faster gear centered
  • Slicertower range display correct
  • Objecttowers now show ranges from power ups correctly
  • Inventory now removes repairitem correctly
  • Optimized the pathfinding system to independent task
  • Removed hints from protectbase cam renderer
  • Slicertower layer bug for knifes
  • Clickbug on endlessmap is finally fixed

Added:

  • NEW: Pathfinding for the drone / worker: Automatic pathfinding on right click, while pressing ALT = normal movement
  • NEW: Hotkeys + display ingame
  • NEW: Smoke effects after shooting
  • NEW: View teammembers on the team ranking by pressing the info team button
  • NEW: FastConvert is a new toggle in the options menu: Enable auto speed up for converting all the time

Changed:

  • Overzoom (max zoom out) reduced from 75 to 60 fields
  • Colors on mappreview changed for better visibility
  • Increased repair range and build range for the player
