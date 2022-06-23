BIG PATHFINDING UPDATE + HOTKEYS - EarlyAccess-A008

Fixed:
- Login with Steam after demo play -> Name bug
- Secure ending positions
- Firebird on endlessmap blocked the count of the wave
- Prestige item text corrected to talentpoints
- Hover faster gear centered
- Slicertower range display correct
- Objecttowers now show ranges from power ups correctly
- Inventory now removes repairitem correctly
- Optimized the pathfinding system to independent task
- Removed hints from protectbase cam renderer
- Slicertower layer bug for knifes
- Clickbug on endlessmap is finally fixed
Added:
- NEW: Pathfinding for the drone / worker: Automatic pathfinding on right click, while pressing ALT = normal movement
- NEW: Hotkeys + display ingame
- NEW: Smoke effects after shooting
- NEW: View teammembers on the team ranking by pressing the info team button
- NEW: FastConvert is a new toggle in the options menu: Enable auto speed up for converting all the time
Changed:
- Overzoom (max zoom out) reduced from 75 to 60 fields
- Colors on mappreview changed for better visibility
- Increased repair range and build range for the player
Changed files in this update