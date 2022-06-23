 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose update for 23 June 2022

VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose v.1.0.5 - Presents 2d Backgrounds and Overlays

Share · View all patches · Build 8992447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hi, in this update we have added the function of 2d background and overlay layer, which allows you to quickly create more interesting posters.

The detailed update content is as follows:

  1. Support the loading and display of 2d scenes, and provide a large number of rich 2d scene resources
  2. Added daily pose resources * 2

More interesting functions, welcome to experience!

Contact information:
Official website: https://live3d.io/
Discord: https://discord.gg/CaxThpY
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker
Email: service@live3d.io

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link