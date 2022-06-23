VTuber Gallery : Anime Pose v.1.0.5 - Presents 2d Backgrounds and Overlays

Share · View all patches · Build 8992447 · Last edited 23 June 2022 – 09:19:33 UTC by Wendy



Hi, in this update we have added the function of 2d background and overlay layer, which allows you to quickly create more interesting posters.

The detailed update content is as follows:

Support the loading and display of 2d scenes, and provide a large number of rich 2d scene resources Added daily pose resources * 2

More interesting functions, welcome to experience!

Contact information:

Official website: https://live3d.io/

Discord: https://discord.gg/CaxThpY

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Live3D/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VTuber_Maker

Email: service@live3d.io