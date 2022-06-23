 Skip to content

Escape Simulator update for 23 June 2022

v1.0.22791 hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Crew Quarters

  • Fixed cannonballs
  • Added water sounds

The Greenhouse

  • Fixed sign and flower faces

The Helm Room

  • Fixed textures
  • Fixed handles

Room editor fixes

  • When changing behavior on a prop (button/animation) the prop no longer gets removed from the activator targets

  • Dial value counts can no longer be set to 0

  • Importing props fixes:

    • Custom models are now copied when imported (but they need some time to load in and the prop isn't refreshed when they load in)
    • Importing audio, scripts and custom model files is blocked if the room is not saved

  • Fixed some models not loading paint-overs properly for custom models

  • Fixed steampunk walls on new room

  • Added a dropdown for the impostorClone update type: Never/OnChange/Always

Other fixes

  • Fixed unable to unsubscribe from custom room when the files are deleted locally
  • Male/Female character model colliders are now the same size
  • Scrollbar snaps to the top when entering workshop rooms menu and when searching
  • Fixed activator component desyncs in coop play

