v1.0.22791 hotfix

The Crew Quarters
- Fixed cannonballs
- Added water sounds
The Greenhouse
- Fixed sign and flower faces
The Helm Room
- Fixed textures
- Fixed handles
Room editor fixes
-
When changing behavior on a prop (button/animation) the prop no longer gets removed from the activator targets
-
Dial value counts can no longer be set to 0
-
Importing props fixes:
- Custom models are now copied when imported (but they need some time to load in and the prop isn't refreshed when they load in)
- Importing audio, scripts and custom model files is blocked if the room is not saved
-
Fixed some models not loading paint-overs properly for custom models
-
Fixed steampunk walls on new room
-
Added a dropdown for the impostorClone update type: Never/OnChange/Always
Other fixes
- Fixed unable to unsubscribe from custom room when the files are deleted locally
- Male/Female character model colliders are now the same size
- Scrollbar snaps to the top when entering workshop rooms menu and when searching
- Fixed activator component desyncs in coop play
Changed files in this update