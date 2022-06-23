 Skip to content

BeamNG.drive update for 23 June 2022

Hotfix 0.25.3 Released

Vehicles

Civetta Scintilla

  • Fixed missing rear firewall beams causing nodes to get loose when some parts are removed
  • Fixed roll cage being too strong
  • Fixed roof bar mount texture UVs
  • Fixed race hood texture UVs
  • Fixed UI name for front driveshaft on AWD models
  • Fixed wrong default tires on the GTx and GTx Spyder

All vehicles

  • Updated thumbnails

Tires

  • Fixed tread direction of new drag tires

Digigauge

  • Fixed readability of the screen, removed blank space on the sides
  • Fixed center column text being to big in some cases and clipping on other cells

Small Island

  • Fixed AI decal road

Missions

A selection of Missions can now be played directly from the Scenarios Menu.

  • Wild West Trails, Highway Loop 1, A Flock of Pigeons, River Crawl, Soccer pit 1, Scintilla Delivery, Slither Drift (Short), A Run for Life, Garage to Garage Delivery: East Coast USA, Garage to Garage Delivery: Italy, Garage to Garage Delivery: Jungle Rock Island, Hypermiling at the Gas Station, Knockaway: Blocked Road, Beginning and Target Jump: Bridge.
  • Starting these from the Scenarios Menu will use the default settings and the default car (for A Run For Life and Hypermiling at the Gas Station).
  • Missions can be made available like this using a setting from the mission editor.

Other mission changes:

  • Added two more Missions to the Driver Training Campaign: Trailer Delivery Intro and Barrel knocker Basics
  • You can now gain the Driver Training Campaign Steam achievement (previously attainable by completing the old campaign) by passing the Advanced Circuit mission of the new Driver Training Campaign.
  • All Missions now have a Date and Author field.
  • Fixed UI Issue in Target Jump missions.
  • Fixed Vehicle Freezing not working properly in Target Jump missions.
  • Fixed Points not being rounded properly in Bus missions.
  • Garage to Garage missions will now have proper traffic for their level.
  • Fixed Garage to Garage missions sometimes having too big vehicles or too small parking spots.
  • Added 3 AI races to Small Island
  • Fixed an issue where some actions were not blocked correctly, allowing the user to recover or teleport the player vehicle, among other things.

Garage Mode

  • Fixed some camera issues after changing the vehicle

Powertrain

  • Fixed Clutchex AWD not working correctly in reverse

Controller

  • Fixed an issue where under some circumstances DSE would not initialize correctly and leave the car unusable
  • Fixed an issue where adaptive brake lights with no installed ESC would not function correctly

AI/Traffic

  • Fixed a bug where AI traffic resets by pressing Insert or Home
  • Fixed a few logic issues in Chase mode; chasing vehicles should act stronger now on long road segments

Game Engine

  • Fix UI not being able to access files with non-ascii characters
  • Improved throttling of dashboard updates
  • Fixed calculations of camera speed and rotational speed that are used by sound system

Thumbnail Creator

  • Fixed wrong camera mode when taking the screenshot for a custom config

Changed files in this update

