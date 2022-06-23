Hotfix 0.25.3 Released

Vehicles
Civetta Scintilla
- Fixed missing rear firewall beams causing nodes to get loose when some parts are removed
- Fixed roll cage being too strong
- Fixed roof bar mount texture UVs
- Fixed race hood texture UVs
- Fixed UI name for front driveshaft on AWD models
- Fixed wrong default tires on the GTx and GTx Spyder
All vehicles
- Updated thumbnails
Tires
- Fixed tread direction of new drag tires
Digigauge
- Fixed readability of the screen, removed blank space on the sides
- Fixed center column text being to big in some cases and clipping on other cells
Small Island
- Fixed AI decal road
Missions
A selection of Missions can now be played directly from the Scenarios Menu.
- Wild West Trails, Highway Loop 1, A Flock of Pigeons, River Crawl, Soccer pit 1, Scintilla Delivery, Slither Drift (Short), A Run for Life, Garage to Garage Delivery: East Coast USA, Garage to Garage Delivery: Italy, Garage to Garage Delivery: Jungle Rock Island, Hypermiling at the Gas Station, Knockaway: Blocked Road, Beginning and Target Jump: Bridge.
- Starting these from the Scenarios Menu will use the default settings and the default car (for A Run For Life and Hypermiling at the Gas Station).
- Missions can be made available like this using a setting from the mission editor.
Other mission changes:
- Added two more Missions to the Driver Training Campaign: Trailer Delivery Intro and Barrel knocker Basics
- You can now gain the Driver Training Campaign Steam achievement (previously attainable by completing the old campaign) by passing the Advanced Circuit mission of the new Driver Training Campaign.
- All Missions now have a Date and Author field.
- Fixed UI Issue in Target Jump missions.
- Fixed Vehicle Freezing not working properly in Target Jump missions.
- Fixed Points not being rounded properly in Bus missions.
- Garage to Garage missions will now have proper traffic for their level.
- Fixed Garage to Garage missions sometimes having too big vehicles or too small parking spots.
- Added 3 AI races to Small Island
- Fixed an issue where some actions were not blocked correctly, allowing the user to recover or teleport the player vehicle, among other things.
Garage Mode
- Fixed some camera issues after changing the vehicle
Powertrain
- Fixed Clutchex AWD not working correctly in reverse
Controller
- Fixed an issue where under some circumstances DSE would not initialize correctly and leave the car unusable
- Fixed an issue where adaptive brake lights with no installed ESC would not function correctly
AI/Traffic
- Fixed a bug where AI traffic resets by pressing Insert or Home
- Fixed a few logic issues in Chase mode; chasing vehicles should act stronger now on long road segments
Game Engine
- Fix UI not being able to access files with non-ascii characters
- Improved throttling of dashboard updates
- Fixed calculations of camera speed and rotational speed that are used by sound system
Thumbnail Creator
- Fixed wrong camera mode when taking the screenshot for a custom config
