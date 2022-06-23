 Skip to content

Len's Island update for 23 June 2022

Bug Fixing Patch 0.2.36

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:

  • Fixed player getting stuck in the fishing state when holstering weapons.
  • Fixed ambience zone playing from the start.
  • Fixed rebinding 'E' key.
  • Fixed some areas in the cave that allowed the player to spawn under/in meshes when falling into the void.
  • Fixed being able to block with a holstered shield.
  • Fixed Fishing Rod incorrectly being a one-handed weapon.
  • Fixed trigger zones for walled encounter areas not triggering in specific places.
  • Fixed swimming areas in town where you can get stuck.
  • Fixed night time ambience audio not transitioning to daytime after sleeping.

~ Balancing and small changes this patch:

  • Added "I'm Stuck" button to reset player's position in the event they get stuck and the auto unstick feature can't detect it.
  • Added collision to rowboat prop in town.

