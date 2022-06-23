Bug Fixing Patch 0.2.36

**
! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch:
**
- Fixed player getting stuck in the fishing state when holstering weapons.
- Fixed ambience zone playing from the start.
- Fixed rebinding 'E' key.
- Fixed some areas in the cave that allowed the player to spawn under/in meshes when falling into the void.
- Fixed being able to block with a holstered shield.
- Fixed Fishing Rod incorrectly being a one-handed weapon.
- Fixed trigger zones for walled encounter areas not triggering in specific places.
- Fixed swimming areas in town where you can get stuck.
- Fixed night time ambience audio not transitioning to daytime after sleeping.
**
~ Balancing and small changes this patch:
**
- Added "I'm Stuck" button to reset player's position in the event they get stuck and the auto unstick feature can't detect it.
- Added collision to rowboat prop in town.
