Meister2 update for 24 June 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8991789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • An upgrade that can be researched in <Future Technology Learning Center> has been added.

    • <Magnetic Compass>: Units can move through forests.
    • <Distribution Center>: Market produces Gold at regular intervals.
    • <Industrial Shipping Transports>: Resources obtained from quest rewards are increased by 50%.
    • <Advanced Metal Detector>: Workers have a chance to obtain gold when gathering resources.
    • <Industrial Revolutionary Shift Process>: Removed the worker cap in the mill.

Imrpovements:

  • Fixed the awkward phrase in the English text.
  • Added tabs by category to <Future Technology Learning Center>.
  • Marks are no longer unnecessarily complicated when presenting Wave information. (Few people seem to have noticed!)

Balance:

  • Recalculated upgrade cost and time for <Future Technology Learning Center>. Most of the time, the cost has decreased and the time has increased.

Fixed:

  • Added Golem name and description.
  • Added an icon to display when Goblins and Golems are displayed in Wave information.
