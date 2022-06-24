Features:
-
An upgrade that can be researched in <Future Technology Learning Center> has been added.
- <Magnetic Compass>: Units can move through forests.
- <Distribution Center>: Market produces Gold at regular intervals.
- <Industrial Shipping Transports>: Resources obtained from quest rewards are increased by 50%.
- <Advanced Metal Detector>: Workers have a chance to obtain gold when gathering resources.
- <Industrial Revolutionary Shift Process>: Removed the worker cap in the mill.
Imrpovements:
- Fixed the awkward phrase in the English text.
- Added tabs by category to <Future Technology Learning Center>.
- Marks are no longer unnecessarily complicated when presenting Wave information. (Few people seem to have noticed!)
Balance:
- Recalculated upgrade cost and time for <Future Technology Learning Center>. Most of the time, the cost has decreased and the time has increased.
Fixed:
- Added Golem name and description.
- Added an icon to display when Goblins and Golems are displayed in Wave information.
Changed files in this update