June 23 (Thu) Patch Notes

Hello, agents from around the world.

Here are some notes on our latest patch on MM/DD to help you have a smooth testing experience.

■ Patch schedule

To be shown in KST - 6/23 16:00 / PST - 6/23 00:00

■ Matching Logic Improvements

In solo queue, lower and upper-ranked players formed a single team which did not lead to satisfying gameplay in both groups.

Please understand that with the new matching logic, matching times will increase compared to the previous one.

Sophisticated matching qualities and matching times are like a seesaw, so, it will be crucial to organize and balance them at the right level.

■ Fixed an issue with the message system

We have identified an issue where the redeemed reward items were deleted without receiving them. We will address this issue during the scheduled maintenance on June 23.

<Recovery for the lost items will be carried out only for those who did not receive the item before the messages were deleted>

■ Steam Beta Event

3rd Twitch Drops Open (limited Twitch cosmetics drops event)

Event duration: June 23(Thu) 16:00 KST (00:00 PST) ~ June 26(Sun) 23:59 KST (07:59 PST)

Event details: During the event, watch Twitch Drops enabled stream to claim a limited Twitch cosmetics box every hour.

*Twitch accounts must be linked to Steam

[Event Link]

2. Weekend Hot Time Event

Event duration: 6/24(Fri) ~ 6/26(Sun) for a total of 3 days



Event details: Complete one match during the hot time to acquire a Sand-Camo VX suit for the character you played.

Note: Custom matches are excluded from the event.

< Abusing the system and abnormal plays may be subjected to penalties, and event rewards will be forfeited>

[Event Link]

3. Additional EXP Event (50%)

Event duration: June 23(Thu) 16:00 KST (00:00 PST) ~ June 26(Sun) 23:59 KST (07:59 PST)

Event details: To make it easier for people to achieve the character level 10 for the beta event, players will gain an additional 50% in EXP until the end of the global beta.

■ Website Changes

Derailed mini-map update

GAME INFO > MAPS/AGENT > 2D REPLAYS

■ Patch details

Character and Lepton changes

Balance adjustment for some characters

Ultimate Weapon Lepton has been removed

Previously equipped Ultimate Weapon Lepton will be removed automatically.

2. Weapon Balance Tweaks



3. In-Game Changes

Changes to the default amount of ammunition

The default amount of ammunition doubled when purchasing a gun.



HUD Changes

Visually enhanced the stun icon display on the top HUD

Changes to Adding Friends In-Game

Added the 'Add Friend' button to make it easier to add friends on the status board and result screen.

Intrusion Related Changes

Coins for the abandoned members will be distributed evenly among the team members before the start of the round.

Added Weapon Parts Preset Option

Added an option to activate automatically equip weapon presets in the Options.

*Default is On, and settings are adjustable in the GAMEPLAY → UI Category

Action-related Changes

Improved scope shake while jumping and landing in ADS.

4. Level Changes

Balanced D site on Derailed

At the start of the round, the defending team can enter and secure the planting area at the D site using a zipline.

Relocated the cover objects around the planting area and exposed the planting area slightly more at the D site.



Fixed some map bugs.

5. Other Changes

Changed the value of the enemy detected key in the tutorial.

Double-click on the mouse wheel -> Z

6. Improvements & Bug Fixes

Improvements

Party members' names are now displayed in green on the result screen.

Party releases automatically when joining a custom match lobby.

The selected Lepton preset from the match start screen back to the lobby after the match has ended.

Adjusted icon sizes on the mini-map and status board to increase the visibility of the battle situation.

Improved to apply language setting even when you force shutdown(such as alt+F4) the game after changing the language settings in the option.

Improved to provide compensation for the 2nd upgrade while in a groggy or a death state.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Soy's support mode change effect did not correctly appear when fired.

Fixed a bug where intermittently rolling caused the character to move further.

Fixed a bug where your character would get stuck on a hip-fire motion after immediately throwing in a tilt.

Fixed a bug where the Lepton UI would get displayed at the bottom of the buy menu.

Fixed a bug where the announcement for using Soy's signature ability would not display.

Fixed a bug where an extra round would get reloaded into the chamber of M4 Super90 after emptying it.

Fixed a bug where intermittently, Lepton presets set in the lobby would not show up on the match start screen.

Fixed a description error in the in-game help menu(F1) for Leptons.

Fixed a bug where a slow-loading player's character icon would not display on the match start screen in-game.

We will continue to work hard to provide a smooth service.

Thank you.

