- Fixed: Well added to the buildings available at start in "Children's Tales"
- Fixed several spelling errors in dialogs
- Fixed: tutorial now doesn't force you to build a 2nd field/pen when you repeat the dialog
- Fixed: - button now active on slowest speed (leads to pause)
- Fixed: "Children's Tales" harvest festival now correctly starts at 200 food, not 250.
- Fixed: "Children's Tales" troll storylines should no longer overlap sometimes
- Fixed: "Children's Tales" quests to build a Tavern, Mill, Market, Stone Mason should now succeed/finish correctly
- Refugees and settlers now have a personal diary entry indicating when exactly they arrived
- The harvest festival in "Children's Tales" now actually uses up some food (50 units)
- Monster info panel now gets out of the way at sunrise
- Balance: Slightly reduced number of troll attacks in "Children's Tales" 2nd part of storyline
- Dialogues now wait for you to click "continue" before they close the window, so you have enough time to read it all.
Black Forest update for 23 June 2022
Big Bugfix Update
