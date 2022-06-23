Patch 1.0.3

Hello everyone,
A patch has been released to address input issues, as well as some quality of life improvements.
Changelog - 1.0.3
Improvements
- Cancelling a swing with Hold & Drag is now more lenient, and no longer requires the power to be exactly 0.
- Automatic green snapping is now more lenient, so greens can be snapped together without position snapping enabled.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed input bindings not getting synced to all players when changed during gameplay.
- Fixed controller bindings being blank in the options menu if the primary player's controller is disconnected, but there are other controllers connected.
- Fixed camera stuttering when zooming in and out in some cases.
- Fixed aim rotation speed being frame rate-dependent.
- Fixed resetting shots allowing you to reset all the way back to a previous hole.
- Potential fixes related to Steam's controller configuration options.
- Kevin
