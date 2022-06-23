 Skip to content

MiniGolf Maker update for 23 June 2022

Patch 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8990814 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A patch has been released to address input issues, as well as some quality of life improvements.

Changelog - 1.0.3

Improvements

  • Cancelling a swing with Hold & Drag is now more lenient, and no longer requires the power to be exactly 0.
  • Automatic green snapping is now more lenient, so greens can be snapped together without position snapping enabled.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed input bindings not getting synced to all players when changed during gameplay.
  • Fixed controller bindings being blank in the options menu if the primary player's controller is disconnected, but there are other controllers connected.
  • Fixed camera stuttering when zooming in and out in some cases.
  • Fixed aim rotation speed being frame rate-dependent.
  • Fixed resetting shots allowing you to reset all the way back to a previous hole.
  • Potential fixes related to Steam's controller configuration options.
  • Kevin

