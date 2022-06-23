Atmospherics System Refactor

Contrary to what has been incorrectly suggested in some reviews, the multi-team nature of our studio works towards better products, and this update is an excellent example of that. After technical review of our unreleased train tycoon game (Art of the Rail) by ICARUS technical team members, we embarked on a new approach to multi-threading for some core systems that took better advantage of multiple cores, and reduced thread concurrency dependency. What this means is we were able to squeeze better performance and reduce technical complexity (think: opportunity for really hard to fix bugs) at the same time.

We are really proud of how we have build a studio that has different teams, but are still able to share the lessons and grow better overall - and we hope you see the results of that too. Our lessons, both good and bad, from ICARUS and Stationeers are flowing between our teams and projects as well as the unreleased games we are working on. Even if these unreleased games never came out, they prove valuable in us being able to test our systems and approaches that we can port to games like Stationeers.

It's a shame that the top review for Stationeers, draws the conclusion that multiple projects and teams in a studio is bad for any of the games when, as this update demonstrates, the reality is quite the opposite.

Highlights

Localization is fixed

Some versions of Linux could not run the dedicated server due to missing DLLs, this should now be fixed

The atmospheric tick has been highly optimized and experiences much less slow down. On many saves the atmos tick was running only about once per second or worse. Now it will be running every 500ms. On top of this the room generation and atmos tick are now in a fixed sequential order.

Fixed large IC scripts not being synced in multiplayer

Want to run a dedicated server? Much has changed! Checkout this guide on my github for more information

Background on Threading

Threading, in a programming sense, can be thought as of making your computer multi-task something. That is obviously a good thing, especially so for a systems game like Stationeers, because your processor (CPU) has a lot of things to do. You'll hear us talk about a "frame", which is the time (typically measured in milliseconds or "ms" for short) which you have to construct the image that will be sent to the users monitor for display. If you take to long, or even do so at constantly shifting speeds, the game "lags". There are multiple reasons that this can happen which you will hear people talk about on forums, such as being "CPU bound" or "GPU bound". GPU is the graphics card (or integrated processor), a device heavily focused on doing enormous numbers of math calculations concurrently (at the same time). When I say enormous, I really do mean enormous. Modern GPU's conduct math operations at a truly staggering rate.

While it is obvious that multi-threading is good for games, it is typically also very bad for them as well. This is because when you make an operation concurrent, it is very difficult to get that working together with the other threads going on. Especially so with the "main thread" - which is the one your game is using to put everything together. Modern game engines such as Unity or Unreal nearly always have some multi-threading out of the box, such as physics (at least some parts of it), audio (again, some), and some file operations. The rest is up to developers.

Sequential Operation of Worker Threads in Art of the Rail

We're pretty proud that Stationeers has always delved deep into unlocking the potential of all those CPU cores on your computer. But in many cases, we would make one thread for one group of tasks. Take atmospherics, which operated on one thread but constantly calculated what needed to happen. In Art of the Rail, I had a similar approach to vehicles. I had a companion thread that would move vehicles along their road or rail constantly, at a regular tick rate. This however caused some eventual scale issues and also left me the constant headache of the main and vehicle threads (as well as other ones) tripping over each other.

Unity offers an out of the box approach to solve this called ECS, but it has a lot of restrictions. So with Art of the Rail, I took the general approach and rolled a custom system. What it involved was rolling up a variable number (based on detected core numbers, settable by player in settings) of "workers", assigning the tasks between these workers, and executing all the workers at the same time, but only applying their results at the start of the next frame.

What this means if that we get to do things sequentially, avoiding the problems of trying to keep data congruency between the state of things on varying threads. Work happens while the game is running, but it is all reconciled at the beginning of a frame, so all threads always agree on the state of the game.

Applying this to Stationeers

We were having tremendous difficulty fixing bugs associated with the Room Manager thread in Stationeers. The purpose of this thread was to generate rooms, and caused a lot of weird state issues due to concurrency and data trampling with atmospherics manager. not to mention it would sometimes take an enormous amount of time to run.

There wasn't a clean way to solve this, so I proposed we try the Vehicle Worker implementation from Art of the Rail we discussed above. The situation is much more complex in Stationeers, however. In Art of the Rail the vehicles are very independent making them an excellent candidate for truly concurrent handling. Stationeers has multiple dependencies, so it ended up being a much more complex process.

Broadly the following tasks are threaded, and handled using a mix of dedicated threads or concurrent worker threads:

Calculating the neighbours to mix with

Caching all the data for the main thread

Fire and burning

Any new rooms that need to be calculated

Atmosphere mixing between neighbours and networks

Internal reactions in Atmospheres

Pipe Atmospheres are handle specially

Thing atmosphere reactions are done on the main thread, because they touch a lot of different

The result is this about four time faster than it was before, and it solved a whole lot of bugs associated with room creation issues.

Order of operations for Game Logic is now

This will likely have impacts on your IC code, if you are tightly dependent on some of the order of operations and timing.

Room Generation Atmospherics Simulation Power Tick Logic Chips/Devices Tick IC Chips Tick

Dedicated Server development

A fair few fixes and changes have come through, mainly focused on Linux dedicated servers, but with some limited success due to issues with our build server. It is still not very pretty, and we are still working on this, but it is much better than before. We have also reached out to many of the Game Server Providers (GSPs) directly, to work with them to help better support our servers. This will be an ongoing focus for us. We plan to devote significant resources to this over the coming months.

Changelog v0.2.3392.16643