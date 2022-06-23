 Skip to content

Live2DViewerEX update for 23 June 2022

2022.6.23 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version: 2022.5.21 -> 2022.6.23

  • Cubism SDK update (SDK 4.2)

  • Some improvements and bug fixes

Changed files in this update

