Dota 2 update for 23 June 2022

ClientVersion 5336

Build 8990048 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Mount
  • Modified Economy Item: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Off-Hand
  • Modified Economy Item: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star Misc
  • Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star Legs
  • Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Faceless Destiny Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Faceless Destiny Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Faceless Destiny Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Faceless Destiny Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter Treants
  • Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter Neck
  • Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Polar Night Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Polar Night Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Shoulders
  • Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Wolves
  • Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Wolf Form
  • Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Vespoid Stalker Misc
  • Modified Economy Item: Vespoid Stalker Legs
  • Modified Economy Item: Vespoid Stalker Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Vespoid Stalker Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Vespoid Stalker Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Loading screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Toll of the Netherblight Tail
  • Modified Economy Item: Toll of the Netherblight Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Toll of the Netherblight Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Foxtail Libertine Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Foxtail Libertine Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Foxtail Libertine Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Foxtail Libertine Off-Hand
  • Modified Economy Item: Foxtail Libertine Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Ward
  • Modified Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Madness of the Amaranth Orb
  • Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star
  • Modified Economy Item: Faceless Destiny
  • Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter
  • Modified Economy Item: Polar Night
  • Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan
  • Modified Economy Item: Vespoid Stalker
  • Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest
  • Modified Economy Item: Toll of the Netherblight
  • Modified Economy Item: Foxtail Libertine
  • Modified Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans
  • Modified Economy Item: Scourge of the Skyrangers Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Scourge of the Skyrangers Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Scourge of the Skyrangers Tail
  • Modified Economy Item: Scourge of the Skyrangers Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Heir of Menace Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Heir of Menace Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Heir of Menace Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Heir of Menace Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Heir of Menace Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Heir of Menace Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Scourge of the Skyrangers
  • Modified Economy Item: Heir of Menace

Changed files in this update

