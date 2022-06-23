Dota 2 update for 23 June 2022
ClientVersion 5336
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for English
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Head
- Modified Economy Item: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Mount
- Modified Economy Item: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Off-Hand
- Modified Economy Item: Madness of the Amaranth Orb Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star Misc
- Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star Legs
- Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star Head
- Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star Back
- Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star Arms
- Modified Economy Item: Faceless Destiny Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Faceless Destiny Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: Faceless Destiny Head
- Modified Economy Item: Faceless Destiny Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter Arms
- Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter Head
- Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter Treants
- Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter Neck
- Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter Back
- Modified Economy Item: Polar Night Back
- Modified Economy Item: Polar Night Head
- Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Belt
- Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Head
- Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Shoulders
- Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Wolves
- Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Wolf Form
- Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan Loading Screen
- Modified Economy Item: Vespoid Stalker Misc
- Modified Economy Item: Vespoid Stalker Legs
- Modified Economy Item: Vespoid Stalker Head
- Modified Economy Item: Vespoid Stalker Back
- Modified Economy Item: Vespoid Stalker Arms
- Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Loading screen
- Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Head
- Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Back
- Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Arms
- Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Toll of the Netherblight Tail
- Modified Economy Item: Toll of the Netherblight Head
- Modified Economy Item: Toll of the Netherblight Back
- Modified Economy Item: Foxtail Libertine Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Foxtail Libertine Head
- Modified Economy Item: Foxtail Libertine Loading Screen
- Modified Economy Item: Foxtail Libertine Off-Hand
- Modified Economy Item: Foxtail Libertine Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Back
- Modified Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Belt
- Modified Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Head
- Modified Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Ward
- Modified Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Madness of the Amaranth Orb
- Modified Economy Item: Discipline of the Dark Star
- Modified Economy Item: Faceless Destiny
- Modified Economy Item: Prolific Planter
- Modified Economy Item: Polar Night
- Modified Economy Item: Requiem for Red Wolf Clan
- Modified Economy Item: Vespoid Stalker
- Modified Economy Item: Unholy Harvest
- Modified Economy Item: Toll of the Netherblight
- Modified Economy Item: Foxtail Libertine
- Modified Economy Item: Servant of the Sightless Shamans
- Modified Economy Item: Scourge of the Skyrangers Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Scourge of the Skyrangers Back
- Modified Economy Item: Scourge of the Skyrangers Tail
- Modified Economy Item: Scourge of the Skyrangers Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Heir of Menace Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Heir of Menace Arms
- Modified Economy Item: Heir of Menace Back
- Modified Economy Item: Heir of Menace Head
- Modified Economy Item: Heir of Menace Loading Screen
- Modified Economy Item: Heir of Menace Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: Scourge of the Skyrangers
- Modified Economy Item: Heir of Menace
