Mirror 2: Project X update for 23 June 2022

NEW CHARACTER RELEASED - CAIYUN!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[STORY MODE]
  • Added a new chapter - Caiyun to the game.

[CHALLENGE MODE]
  • Added a new world - Artifact Spirit to the game.
  • Added 3 new minions, 10 elites, and 3 bosses.
  • Added voice acting to the enemies in the Artifact Spirit world.
  • Added portraits of the playable characters.
  • Added 10 new items.
  • Added 17 new events.
  • Added a new archive system.
  • Optimized the experience of switching to another level.
  • Optimized the nodes on all the maps.
  • Optimized how the tips are displayed.
  • Optimized the experience of easy mode and normal mode.
[HOME MODE]
  • Added new nodes on the hands of the models. You can now edit gestures now down to each finger.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058650

[LAUNCHER]
  • Added a new function which allows you to upload and share assets to make mods to Steam Workshop.
  • Fixed some compatibility issues.

