NEW CHARACTER RELEASED - CAIYUN!

[STORY MODE]
- Added a new chapter - Caiyun to the game.
[CHALLENGE MODE]
- Added a new world - Artifact Spirit to the game.
- Added 3 new minions, 10 elites, and 3 bosses.
- Added voice acting to the enemies in the Artifact Spirit world.
- Added portraits of the playable characters.
- Added 10 new items.
- Added 17 new events.
- Added a new archive system.
- Optimized the experience of switching to another level.
- Optimized the nodes on all the maps.
- Optimized how the tips are displayed.
- Optimized the experience of easy mode and normal mode.
[HOME MODE]
- Added new nodes on the hands of the models. You can now edit gestures now down to each finger.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058650
[LAUNCHER]
- Added a new function which allows you to upload and share assets to make mods to Steam Workshop.
- Fixed some compatibility issues.
