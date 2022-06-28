Patch Notes 2.40
Free Content
- New Predator mask “Tank” is now available at Level 87
General
- Fixed various issues where certain items may be displayed incorrectly when opening
Field Lockers
- Fixed various collision issues on the Headquarters map
Fireteam
General
- Fixed an issue where the Nolan mask was not positioned correctly on several
Fireteam classes
Predator
General
- Reduced the requirements for the Tank Predlocks to Level 150
- Improved the Wolf Predator model to be more accurate
- Emissary Predator description is now localized in Portuguese, Arabian, Russian, and Traditional Chinese
- Fixed an issue with Mr Black’s Predlocks not behaving properly in the customization menu
- Fixed an issue where claimed skulls may sometimes overlap over the Predator’s trophies
- Fixed an issue where trophies were not positioned correctly on the Mr. Black Predator
- Fixed an issue where trophies were not positioned correctly on the Emissary Predator
- Fixed an issue where a part of the Eclipse mask was clipping into the Cleopatra Predator’s face
- Fixed an issue where the vision mode activation and deactivation effect was not displaying properly on the City Hunter Predator’s mask
Weapons
- Battle Axe - Fixed an issue where Battle Axe was not properly held by the Predator
- Plasma Caster - Fixed an issue where the Plasma Caster would not reflect the shader
changes when customizing the Emissary Predator armor styles
