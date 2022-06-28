 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Predator: Hunting Grounds update for 28 June 2022

Patch Notes 2.40

Share · View all patches · Build 8989792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 2.40

Free Content

  • New Predator mask “Tank” is now available at Level 87

General

  • Fixed various issues where certain items may be displayed incorrectly when opening
    Field Lockers
  • Fixed various collision issues on the Headquarters map

Fireteam

General

  • Fixed an issue where the Nolan mask was not positioned correctly on several
    Fireteam classes

Predator

General

  • Reduced the requirements for the Tank Predlocks to Level 150
  • Improved the Wolf Predator model to be more accurate
  • Emissary Predator description is now localized in Portuguese, Arabian, Russian, and Traditional Chinese
  • Fixed an issue with Mr Black’s Predlocks not behaving properly in the customization menu
  • Fixed an issue where claimed skulls may sometimes overlap over the Predator’s trophies
  • Fixed an issue where trophies were not positioned correctly on the Mr. Black Predator
  • Fixed an issue where trophies were not positioned correctly on the Emissary Predator
  • Fixed an issue where a part of the Eclipse mask was clipping into the Cleopatra Predator’s face
  • Fixed an issue where the vision mode activation and deactivation effect was not displaying properly on the City Hunter Predator’s mask

Weapons

  • Battle Axe - Fixed an issue where Battle Axe was not properly held by the Predator
  • Plasma Caster - Fixed an issue where the Plasma Caster would not reflect the shader
    changes when customizing the Emissary Predator armor styles
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link