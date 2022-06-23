 Skip to content

Range is HOT! update for 23 June 2022

Patch Notes v0.58, June 22, 2022

Build 8989616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Massive asset overhaul for improved performance
  • Option for toggling end of course FX present on Course Brief. Jets and fireworks no longer restricted to Tournaments!
  • New environment (the Warehouse) for the Freedom Town 2022 Tournament including 3 new courses
  • Bullet holes will appear on the backside of paper targets
  • Added configuration options for a desktop monitor / spectator camera
