- Massive asset overhaul for improved performance
- Option for toggling end of course FX present on Course Brief. Jets and fireworks no longer restricted to Tournaments!
- New environment (the Warehouse) for the Freedom Town 2022 Tournament including 3 new courses
- Bullet holes will appear on the backside of paper targets
- Added configuration options for a desktop monitor / spectator camera
Range is HOT! update for 23 June 2022
Patch Notes v0.58, June 22, 2022
