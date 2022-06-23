Minor Update: Mostly Survival Mode related.

Some bug fixes / improvements, mostly around Survival Mode. Thanks everybody who played Survival Mode recently and brought these to my attention!
Changelog
- BUG FIX: Fix some typos in the Pogosaurus plaque in The Heist.
- BUG FIX: Reduce camera stutter when following a replay ghost that crashes.
- DEV: Add a developer feature that lets me hide the UI.
- BUG FIX: Fix a memory leak / excess memory use in Level Select.
- BUG FIX: Locally recorded replays were showing empty nametags.
- FEATURE: Survival Mode / Daily Challenge replays now allow you to skip levels more easily.
- UI: Relabel some of the control text in Repays.
- BUG FIX: Survival Mode / Daily Challenge replays sometimes showed 2D levels using a 3D camera.
Changed files in this update