PogoChamp update for 23 June 2022

Minor Update: Mostly Survival Mode related.

PogoChamp update for 23 June 2022 · Build 8989554

Some bug fixes / improvements, mostly around Survival Mode. Thanks everybody who played Survival Mode recently and brought these to my attention!

Changelog

  • BUG FIX: Fix some typos in the Pogosaurus plaque in The Heist.
  • BUG FIX: Reduce camera stutter when following a replay ghost that crashes.
  • DEV: Add a developer feature that lets me hide the UI.
  • BUG FIX: Fix a memory leak / excess memory use in Level Select.
  • BUG FIX: Locally recorded replays were showing empty nametags.
  • FEATURE: Survival Mode / Daily Challenge replays now allow you to skip levels more easily.
  • UI: Relabel some of the control text in Repays.
  • BUG FIX: Survival Mode / Daily Challenge replays sometimes showed 2D levels using a 3D camera.

