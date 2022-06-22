 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Final Frontier update for 22 June 2022

Major Update - 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8989516 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Characters

  • Fighter (starting character with blaster and 5 health)
  • Bomber (shoots missiles and starts with 8 health)
  • Summoner (cannot shoot at first, summons drones, and can have turrets)
  • Healer (heals health but less deadly)
  • Basher (fast and can run into enemies)

Upgrade Trees

  • Each character has a different upgrade tree

New Upgrades

  • Hull Upgrade (regenerates health)
  • Missiles
  • Dual Missiles
  • Triple Missiles
  • Plated Missiles (missiles cannot be destroyed)
  • Missile Tracking (faster missile turning)
  • Missile Reload (faster missile cooldown speed)
  • Single Shot
  • Quad Shot
  • Missile Defense (missile destroying counterpart to flak)
  • Bullet Speed (bullets base velocity is higher)
  • Shield Strength (number of hits for shield to be destroyed)
  • Shield Regen (speed that shield regens to full)
  • Laser (slows turn speed and has warm up while in use)
  • Ion Cannon (shoots ion shots that disable enemies for a time)
  • Ion Recharge (faster ion cooldown)
  • Cloaking Device (allows cloak to disable damage for a time)
  • Cloak Length (increase length of cloak ability)
  • Cloak Recharge (decrease time between cloaks)
  • Rammer (disables damage from hitting enemy when charged)
  • Drone Ship (spawns drones to fight for you)
  • Drone Construction (decreases time for drones to be constructed)
  • Done Equipment (increases drone stats)
  • Gun Turret (creates an automated turret to shoot at the nearest enemy)
  • Turret Cooldown (increases turret cooldown speed)
  • Turret Turn Speed (allows the turret to turn faster)
  • Missile Turret (creates an automated turret to shoot missiles)
  • Missile Turret Cooldown (increases missile turret cooldown speed)
  • Missile Turret Turn Speed (allows the turret to turn faster)
  • Healer Nanites (heals any fractional health bar to full)

Asteroids

  • Asteroids now spawn sporadically on the top and bottom of the map
  • Asteroids may also spawn in large groups and is noted above the wave number

New Enemies

  • Marauder (stays close to the player and shoots bullets)
  • Rusher (enters rush state and is much faster and cannot die from collision)
  • Ranger (stays far away from the player and leads fast, plated shots)
  • Shotgunner (pushes the player with large flurries of bullets)
  • Swarmer (a large group of drones that stay together)

Enemy Levels

  • Each enemy has a chance to be a higher level (1, 2, or 3)
  • Higher level enemies are faster, shoot more often, and are more likely to have shields
  • Level 1 is red, level 2 is white, level 3 is dark gray

Enemy AI

  • Enemy AI has been updated to path around asteroids (raycasting)
  • Enemies can turn faster to move around asteroids more easily
  • The Ranger has the unique ability to lead shots
  • The rusher also leads the player
  • Level 2 and 3 suicider lead the player

Threat Level

  • Once wave 50 is beaten with a character, a new threat level is unlocked
  • There are 15 threat levels per character where each level adds some difficulty
  • Each threat level adds to the previous making later threat very difficult

Character Colors

  • Each character can be five different colors (blue, green, orange, purple, yellow) which can be purchased
  • Each color other than the default gives a buff

Cooldown Bars

  • Each weapon has its own cooldown bar
  • Drone construction has its own bar
  • Health, hull upgrade, and shield display together making one cohesive bar

Level Bar

  • Current level, score, and required score for the next level is displayed in a progress bar
  • Currency
  • There is now currency that is gained based on enemies killed and is used to purchase other characters and character colors

Menus

  • All menus have been redesigned with selections
  • The pause menu in game now has a quick restart button
  • The main menu displays enemies that you have destroyed fighting drones
  • A game over menu displays all enemies killed and coins gained from each

Settings

  • Volume bar
  • Fullscreen selection
  • Control binding (hold tab to reset at any time)

Bestiary

  • A bestiary shows all enemies with stats and will fill once you destroy them
  • Color coded backgrounds based on total of that enemy type killed
  • Character Selection Menu
  • Once clicking start, the character selection menu will display with relevant information about each and threat level selector

Changes

  • Enemy AI has been updated to path around asteroids
  • Health is no longer integer based
  • Shields no longer get destroyed and regenerate slowly
  • Missiles now track 180 degrees to its front rather than 360 degrees
  • Wave numbers now display in the middle of the screen once enemies arrive
  • Waves will automatically begin after a certain time has passed to prevent running to regen
  • Enemy points per wave and start wave for each enemy adjusted
  • Plated missiles are more defining in color
  • Reactors on boss ships now flash and are brighter
  • Speed can now be upgraded five times instead of three

Fixes

  • Enemies sometimes disappearing when moving horizontally
  • The player and enemies no longer snap pixel to pixel

Later

  • Achievements
  • Boss Waves
  • Space Stations
  • Updated Sounds
  • Neutral Faction
  • Permanent Upgrades
  • Enemy Drones
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link