Major Update - 1.1

New Characters
- Fighter (starting character with blaster and 5 health)
- Bomber (shoots missiles and starts with 8 health)
- Summoner (cannot shoot at first, summons drones, and can have turrets)
- Healer (heals health but less deadly)
- Basher (fast and can run into enemies)
Upgrade Trees
- Each character has a different upgrade tree
New Upgrades
- Hull Upgrade (regenerates health)
- Missiles
- Dual Missiles
- Triple Missiles
- Plated Missiles (missiles cannot be destroyed)
- Missile Tracking (faster missile turning)
- Missile Reload (faster missile cooldown speed)
- Single Shot
- Quad Shot
- Missile Defense (missile destroying counterpart to flak)
- Bullet Speed (bullets base velocity is higher)
- Shield Strength (number of hits for shield to be destroyed)
- Shield Regen (speed that shield regens to full)
- Laser (slows turn speed and has warm up while in use)
- Ion Cannon (shoots ion shots that disable enemies for a time)
- Ion Recharge (faster ion cooldown)
- Cloaking Device (allows cloak to disable damage for a time)
- Cloak Length (increase length of cloak ability)
- Cloak Recharge (decrease time between cloaks)
- Rammer (disables damage from hitting enemy when charged)
- Drone Ship (spawns drones to fight for you)
- Drone Construction (decreases time for drones to be constructed)
- Done Equipment (increases drone stats)
- Gun Turret (creates an automated turret to shoot at the nearest enemy)
- Turret Cooldown (increases turret cooldown speed)
- Turret Turn Speed (allows the turret to turn faster)
- Missile Turret (creates an automated turret to shoot missiles)
- Missile Turret Cooldown (increases missile turret cooldown speed)
- Missile Turret Turn Speed (allows the turret to turn faster)
- Healer Nanites (heals any fractional health bar to full)
Asteroids
- Asteroids now spawn sporadically on the top and bottom of the map
- Asteroids may also spawn in large groups and is noted above the wave number
New Enemies
- Marauder (stays close to the player and shoots bullets)
- Rusher (enters rush state and is much faster and cannot die from collision)
- Ranger (stays far away from the player and leads fast, plated shots)
- Shotgunner (pushes the player with large flurries of bullets)
- Swarmer (a large group of drones that stay together)
Enemy Levels
- Each enemy has a chance to be a higher level (1, 2, or 3)
- Higher level enemies are faster, shoot more often, and are more likely to have shields
- Level 1 is red, level 2 is white, level 3 is dark gray
Enemy AI
- Enemy AI has been updated to path around asteroids (raycasting)
- Enemies can turn faster to move around asteroids more easily
- The Ranger has the unique ability to lead shots
- The rusher also leads the player
- Level 2 and 3 suicider lead the player
Threat Level
- Once wave 50 is beaten with a character, a new threat level is unlocked
- There are 15 threat levels per character where each level adds some difficulty
- Each threat level adds to the previous making later threat very difficult
Character Colors
- Each character can be five different colors (blue, green, orange, purple, yellow) which can be purchased
- Each color other than the default gives a buff
Cooldown Bars
- Each weapon has its own cooldown bar
- Drone construction has its own bar
- Health, hull upgrade, and shield display together making one cohesive bar
Level Bar
- Current level, score, and required score for the next level is displayed in a progress bar
- Currency
- There is now currency that is gained based on enemies killed and is used to purchase other characters and character colors
Menus
- All menus have been redesigned with selections
- The pause menu in game now has a quick restart button
- The main menu displays enemies that you have destroyed fighting drones
- A game over menu displays all enemies killed and coins gained from each
Settings
- Volume bar
- Fullscreen selection
- Control binding (hold tab to reset at any time)
Bestiary
- A bestiary shows all enemies with stats and will fill once you destroy them
- Color coded backgrounds based on total of that enemy type killed
- Character Selection Menu
- Once clicking start, the character selection menu will display with relevant information about each and threat level selector
Changes
- Enemy AI has been updated to path around asteroids
- Health is no longer integer based
- Shields no longer get destroyed and regenerate slowly
- Missiles now track 180 degrees to its front rather than 360 degrees
- Wave numbers now display in the middle of the screen once enemies arrive
- Waves will automatically begin after a certain time has passed to prevent running to regen
- Enemy points per wave and start wave for each enemy adjusted
- Plated missiles are more defining in color
- Reactors on boss ships now flash and are brighter
- Speed can now be upgraded five times instead of three
Fixes
- Enemies sometimes disappearing when moving horizontally
- The player and enemies no longer snap pixel to pixel
Later
- Achievements
- Boss Waves
- Space Stations
- Updated Sounds
- Neutral Faction
- Permanent Upgrades
- Enemy Drones
Changed files in this update