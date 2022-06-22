 Skip to content

Fret Smasher Playtest update for 22 June 2022

Fret Smasher v0.33.1 A2

Share · View all patches · Build 8989246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change-log:

ADDITIONS
  • Added end of song popup text to the career JSON for "Career Complete" and "Career Full Complete".
  • Added "FinalSong" to the career JSON allowing you to flag a song as the final song in a career to mark as complete.
  • Added support for ".avi" for career cutscenes.
  • Added support for ".webm" and ".avi" for song video backgrounds.
  • Added support for ".webm" for video backgrounds.
BUG FIXES
  • Fixed a bug causing end of song popups to not respond to red fret inputs.
  • Fixed an issue with main menu items flicking due to z-fighting.
  • Fixed the character spacing of "Artist" and "Year" to be consistent with the rest of the song meta data titles in song select.
  • Fixed an issue with base score calculations of sustains for star cutoff values using 100 points per second instead of matching the gameplay of 25 points per beat in a bpm.
  • Fixed an issue with note streak notification text in custom themes not being read from the theme.ini.
  • Fixed an issue with note streak notifications appearing one note too early.
  • Fixed an issue with HyperFlux ready notifications not triggering when using whammy on a HyperFlux phrase sustain.
  • Fixed an issue with animated sprites on custom themes not supporting dynamic canvas sizes.
ADJUSTMENTS
  • Lyric renderer will now reference the last lyric in a phrase as the phrase ending if a "phrase_end" marker is missing before the next "phrase_start".
  • Adjusted the font settings for song meta data text in song select.
  • No fail has been disabled when playing Career.
