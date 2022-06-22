 Skip to content

Cazzarion: Demon Hunting update for 22 June 2022

Update 22.06.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8988878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Weapon: Shoot the souls out of the demons with the "Desouler"
  • 60 Steam achievements
  • Extended controller support: Pause and ESC are mapped to the controller
  • Steam Overlay integration: The game pauses when the Steam overlay is open
  • Internal testing on Steam Deck: The game runs on the Steam deck using the controller sticks and buttons. However, the menus have to be operated with the touchpad
  • The weapons are now arranged in a clear order
