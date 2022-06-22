- New Weapon: Shoot the souls out of the demons with the "Desouler"
- 60 Steam achievements
- Extended controller support: Pause and ESC are mapped to the controller
- Steam Overlay integration: The game pauses when the Steam overlay is open
- Internal testing on Steam Deck: The game runs on the Steam deck using the controller sticks and buttons. However, the menus have to be operated with the touchpad
- The weapons are now arranged in a clear order
Cazzarion: Demon Hunting update for 22 June 2022
Update 22.06.2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update