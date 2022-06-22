2.3.2 - Summer Dances & Treasure Hunting!

Changes
- Treasure hunting returns! (Any previous gem progress you may have unlocked before will be reset)
- Switching between small maps and Primordial is back- currently only Halcyon's Heart is available for traversal, but other maps will reappear again soon!
- Summer dances are available to be unlocked until September 1st! Go to Chestnut and find the starfish! Spoiler for where every starfish is can be found here
- One new mane for canis!
- Character info menu looks a bit nicer now
- Halcyon's Heart map has been remade much nicer than before
- Tutorial for treasure hunting added to the gem gecko's UI
Fixes
- Arrows and gastroliths properly save again when changes are made to them! (Spending/earning)
- Halcyon's Heart entrance is no longer a giant dark circle
- Player's icon on the big minimap is far more visible now
- Settings and more fix part three 🤞
Changed files in this update