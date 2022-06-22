 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cereal Soup update for 22 June 2022

2.3.2 - Summer Dances & Treasure Hunting!

Share · View all patches · Build 8988674 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Treasure hunting returns! (Any previous gem progress you may have unlocked before will be reset)
  • Switching between small maps and Primordial is back- currently only Halcyon's Heart is available for traversal, but other maps will reappear again soon!
  • Summer dances are available to be unlocked until September 1st! Go to Chestnut and find the starfish! Spoiler for where every starfish is can be found here
  • One new mane for canis!
  • Character info menu looks a bit nicer now
  • Halcyon's Heart map has been remade much nicer than before
  • Tutorial for treasure hunting added to the gem gecko's UI

Fixes

  • Arrows and gastroliths properly save again when changes are made to them! (Spending/earning)
  • Halcyon's Heart entrance is no longer a giant dark circle
  • Player's icon on the big minimap is far more visible now
  • Settings and more fix part three 🤞

Changed files in this update

CSWIN64 Depot 838901
  • Loading history…
CSWIN86 Depot 838902
  • Loading history…
CSMAC Depot 838903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link