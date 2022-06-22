 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Everyday Life Edengrall update for 22 June 2022

V0.42.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8987904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:
Added the ability to delete multiple pieces in a single maul swing by holding shift.
Added Watermelon plant.

Changes:
Removed stamina cost from the maul.

Bugfixes:
Made pausing work again.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link