- Expand availability of gasoline on some city maps (Chicago, Cincinnati, New York)
- English Outfit Pack: Unlock paper at the start of a game when playing as an English outfit
- Italian Outfit Pack: Unlock labels at the start of a game when playing as an Italian outfit
- Bug fix: The increase % support quest should no longer ask for an incease above 100%
- Bug fix: The Irish Outfit quest rewards would in some occasions break, causing knock on effects on later quests.
- Bug fix: Temporary laws were not displaying their temporary status.
- Bug fix: Temporary laws were instantly expiring, instead of waiting for the appropriate time.
- Bug fix: Missing triggers for some expansions
- Bug fix: Production of moonshine from neutral alcohol should not show up in NYC
- Bug fix: Flags of Yugoslavia and the Netherlands were flipped
- Bug fix: Operative scheme was failing to fire in some cases, showing broken text instead.
- Fixed various typos
City of Gangsters update for 22 June 2022
Update notes for version 1.4.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update