City of Gangsters update for 22 June 2022

Update notes for version 1.4.2

Build 8987819

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Expand availability of gasoline on some city maps (Chicago, Cincinnati, New York)
  • English Outfit Pack: Unlock paper at the start of a game when playing as an English outfit
  • Italian Outfit Pack: Unlock labels at the start of a game when playing as an Italian outfit
  • Bug fix: The increase % support quest should no longer ask for an incease above 100%
  • Bug fix: The Irish Outfit quest rewards would in some occasions break, causing knock on effects on later quests.
  • Bug fix: Temporary laws were not displaying their temporary status.
  • Bug fix: Temporary laws were instantly expiring, instead of waiting for the appropriate time.
  • Bug fix: Missing triggers for some expansions
  • Bug fix: Production of moonshine from neutral alcohol should not show up in NYC
  • Bug fix: Flags of Yugoslavia and the Netherlands were flipped
  • Bug fix: Operative scheme was failing to fire in some cases, showing broken text instead.
  • Fixed various typos
