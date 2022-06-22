 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 22 June 2022

v0.5.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8987599

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now dropped items won't follow the player if the inventory is full and can't be picked up.
  • Now dropped items are placed in the inventory instead of in the action bar.
  • We have added translations for keg and beer abbreviations to avoid showing repeated letters in some languages.
  • We have modified the sound priority of the music to avoid a bug where the music would turn on and off.
  • We fixed a bug that crashed the player if he opened the inventory while cleaning.
  • We fixed a bug that locked the second player if they entered Construction Mode while performing an action.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the second player's face to become displaced if you entered Construction Mode while the second player was in a side view.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused when cleaning a table next to a wall the character would go through the wall.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the clock to appear in Construction Mode.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that when the second player opened the wardrobe their character did not appear in the character modification panel.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the second player's appearance not to be saved.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the appearance of customers entering a room not to be saved.
  • We have fixed a bug in the cat that caused it not to drink water.
  • We have fixed a bug in the cheese aging rack that allowed to place any item.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused one of the two players to crash when both players made the bed at the same time.
