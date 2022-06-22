- Two brand new music tracks added to the game!
- Highscore names restricted to the first 16 characters to prevent word wrapping occuring.
- The Illusion icon on the stat pane is not animated, helping to draw attention to it.
- Spell count text colouring is now a dimmer gray if the spell is not eligible to be cast.
- Numerous sounds have been reduced in volume to make the soundscape a little bit more pleasant to be in.
- Shuriken damage has been increased to make these weapons a little bit more dangerous.
- Numerous bug fixes around Sandworms swallowing creatures.
- When a virus is unable to copy a creature the game will state the creature was immune.
- Ants no longer bite flying creatures.
Archons of Doom update for 22 June 2022
New music and a slew of fixes for all.
