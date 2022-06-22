 Skip to content

Archons of Doom update for 22 June 2022

New music and a slew of fixes for all.

Build 8987004

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Two brand new music tracks added to the game!
  • Highscore names restricted to the first 16 characters to prevent word wrapping occuring.
  • The Illusion icon on the stat pane is not animated, helping to draw attention to it.
  • Spell count text colouring is now a dimmer gray if the spell is not eligible to be cast.
  • Numerous sounds have been reduced in volume to make the soundscape a little bit more pleasant to be in.
  • Shuriken damage has been increased to make these weapons a little bit more dangerous.
  • Numerous bug fixes around Sandworms swallowing creatures.
  • When a virus is unable to copy a creature the game will state the creature was immune.
  • Ants no longer bite flying creatures.
