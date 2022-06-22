 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 22 June 2022

Version 0.65 - Build 89 ; SubBuild 2022.6.22

Build 8986786 · Last edited by Wendy

New Features :

Changes :

  • Strike : the slice was lowering too much the difficulty of very difficult balls
  • Strike : cannot hit a too strong slice anymore when taking the ball very early after the bounce
  • Strike : it's now much harder to return a serve (or a smash) very early after the bounce
  • Animation : tuned the service #14 so the arms don't go in the body anymore (except for fat players)

Bug Fixes :

  • Gameplay : when doing a slide or a stretch, the player could still jump at the net
  • Strike : the lob could lead to some crazy balls when hit on a too difficult ball
  • AI : the CPU was never doing the Sorry gesture and was doing too many Cheering fist & Raging pump gestures
  • Menus : sometimes the menus can totally fail and display "0" everywhere ; it may be fixed now, but I'm not 100% sure :fear:
  • Controller (only on the Steam version) : when unplugging & replugging your controller (or when playing with Steam Input on) the game could think a controller wasn't plugged in anymore, which was leading to an incorrect "no controller connected" label in the Settings -> Controls panel

