Version 0.65 - Build 89 ; SubBuild 2022.6.22

New Features :
- Training Club : can easily import players from the World Tour Base from Training Club -> Character Sheet
- Training Club : can save an unlimited amount of players
- Modding : add any 3D models to the Stadiums, and edit existing Ads (HowTo => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic60-34047.php )
- Modding : can set the Time & Speed text positions for the 2D Court (HowTo => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic60-34056.php )
- Modding : can change the NPC textures (HowTo => https://www.managames.com/Forum/viewtopic.php?p=282854#p282854 )
Changes :
- Strike : the slice was lowering too much the difficulty of very difficult balls
- Strike : cannot hit a too strong slice anymore when taking the ball very early after the bounce
- Strike : it's now much harder to return a serve (or a smash) very early after the bounce
- Animation : tuned the service #14 so the arms don't go in the body anymore (except for fat players)
Bug Fixes :
- Gameplay : when doing a slide or a stretch, the player could still jump at the net
- Strike : the lob could lead to some crazy balls when hit on a too difficult ball
- AI : the CPU was never doing the Sorry gesture and was doing too many Cheering fist & Raging pump gestures
- Menus : sometimes the menus can totally fail and display "0" everywhere ; it may be fixed now, but I'm not 100% sure :fear:
- Controller (only on the Steam version) : when unplugging & replugging your controller (or when playing with Steam Input on) the game could think a controller wasn't plugged in anymore, which was leading to an incorrect "no controller connected" label in the Settings -> Controls panel
