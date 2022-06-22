Politics rebalance and bug fixes update

Hello, fellow Kings and Queens!
In this update the following things changed:
- Political relationship change check no longer occurs when clicking on select buttons (left, middle, right), but can still change every 15 seconds
- Increased the amount of the initial relations changes with countries (depending on the player's choices before the appearance of politics)
- The effects of active actions in Politics menu have been increased (gifting resources to other countries, attacking other countries and sabotage is now more effective). So now it is easier to influence other countries.
- Increased the amount of army received by other countries every day from random(0.1) to random(0.2). Now countries will gradually become a bit stronger themselves to counteract player's growth.
- Every day now not only the army of countries will change, but also their attitude towards the player - random (-3,3). Thus, everyday changes of the relationship became more impactful then the changes during each day.
- In event №6 "Rapunzel" the difficulty of surviving from the Witch has been reduced.
And certain bugs were fixed:
- Event with Rapunzel and the Witch. Previously, if you selected "do nothing" in the first question of an event, the wrong text was returned and the wrong decision variable was selected.
- The wedding event used to be repeated several times if you choose a secret wedding, refuse to be wed and put the Shepherd of Etakan in prison.
- When talking with the Necromancer after the execution of the Shepherd of Etakansky, some of the answer buttons were not active (could not press them).
- Esteban's pillage of the population did not work correctly (did not lead to death, reducing faith to 0).
- Missionary execution was not working correctly (didn't result in death, reducing faith to 0).
Thanks for your patience and understanding! =D
Changed files in this update