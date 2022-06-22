 Skip to content

Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 22 June 2022

Version 1.15.12

Build 8986557

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Career/Tournament : Changes in tournament/stadium association are now transferred on-the-fly when loading game saves.
  • Interface : Interface rendering is not limited to 50 fps any more, and the VSync setting is applied.
  • Interface : Small cosmetic improvements in career calendar screen.
  • Editor : Added feedback/error report after importing CSV file.
  • Bug fix : Fixed several bugs and crashes in editor.

