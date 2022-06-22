- Career/Tournament : Changes in tournament/stadium association are now transferred on-the-fly when loading game saves.
- Interface : Interface rendering is not limited to 50 fps any more, and the VSync setting is applied.
- Interface : Small cosmetic improvements in career calendar screen.
- Editor : Added feedback/error report after importing CSV file.
- Bug fix : Fixed several bugs and crashes in editor.
Full Ace Tennis Simulator update for 22 June 2022
Version 1.15.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update