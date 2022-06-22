 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 22 June 2022

TCC Beta 1.8.8 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Features:

  • Added Daily Levels Current Streak Leaderboard, this leaderboard resets someone's score if they lose a streak.
  • Closing down the old language system for TCC in favor of the newer one. It'll be back again eventually
  • Added Languages folder where the game's executable is, this is where I'll add in languages (and eventually, custom languages will be supported!)

Misc:

  • Brought back the old discord logo for the TCC discord server
    Android:
  • Android supports custom controls config in settings! Android users please wait for a while and the game will be updated for you!

Bug fixes:

  • When going to level select your coin counter now resets to 0.
  • You can no longer exploit the pause button after the hotdog boss was killed or at the fake W5-L20 when the floor collapses.

Steam Sale

Game will be on sale for 25% for 14 days starting tomorrow! If you are planning to get the game, well now it's your chance!

Changed depots in lite branch

