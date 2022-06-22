TCC Beta 1.8.8 Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features:

Added Daily Levels Current Streak Leaderboard, this leaderboard resets someone's score if they lose a streak.

Closing down the old language system for TCC in favor of the newer one. It'll be back again eventually

Added Languages folder where the game's executable is, this is where I'll add in languages (and eventually, custom languages will be supported!)

Misc:

Brought back the old discord logo for the TCC discord server

Android:

Android supports custom controls config in settings! Android users please wait for a while and the game will be updated for you!

Bug fixes:

When going to level select your coin counter now resets to 0.

You can no longer exploit the pause button after the hotdog boss was killed or at the fake W5-L20 when the floor collapses.

Steam Sale

Game will be on sale for 25% for 14 days starting tomorrow! If you are planning to get the game, well now it's your chance!