TCC Beta 1.8.8 Update

Features:
- Added Daily Levels Current Streak Leaderboard, this leaderboard resets someone's score if they lose a streak.
- Closing down the old language system for TCC in favor of the newer one. It'll be back again eventually
- Added Languages folder where the game's executable is, this is where I'll add in languages (and eventually, custom languages will be supported!)
Misc:
- Brought back the old discord logo for the TCC discord server
Android:
- Android supports custom controls config in settings! Android users please wait for a while and the game will be updated for you!
Bug fixes:
- When going to level select your coin counter now resets to 0.
- You can no longer exploit the pause button after the hotdog boss was killed or at the fake W5-L20 when the floor collapses.
Steam Sale
Game will be on sale for 25% for 14 days starting tomorrow! If you are planning to get the game, well now it's your chance!
Changed depots in lite branch