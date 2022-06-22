 Skip to content

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 22 June 2022

Test-branch Update 0.4.18

Build 8986033

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Knock knock, players! We have released patch 0.4.18, where we continue to improve the game and deal with bugs.

Changes

🔵 General

  • A new type of adaptive cards has been added.

🔵 Vanadis

  • Added new amulets for Vanadis;
  • Vanadis cards upgrade menu has been improved;
  • Changed the fight between Vanadis and the Demon of Greed.

Fixes

🔵 General

  • Fixed bugs with skipping a turn in the battle with the Demon of Greed;
  • Fixed a bug due to which there were no answers in events in Roguelike Mode.

🔵 Bjorn

  • Bjorn's health bar has been corrected.

🔵 Vanadis

  • Fixed a bug with the lack of cards improvement indicators for Vanadis;
  • Fixed a bug with the Temperance pet card;
  • Fixed a bug in the localization of the level 2 card Agile Pet;
  • Fixed a bug where the Knife Throw card applied 2 Exposed instead of 1;
  • Fixed a bug with the Heavy Bow where it endlessly shuffled the Exhaust card into the deck;
  • Fixed Snowball's bug where frostbite was not applied;
  • Fixed a bug with the Hand Injury effect when applying the effect to a pet;
  • Fixed a bug where the class trophy Medal did not block the pet;
  • We fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze when a pet died in some cases;
  • Fixed a bug due to which Cover did not always work during a mixed enemy attack;
  • Fixed a bug with applying mid-cards at the end of the turn: effects are now applied on both sides of the card;
  • Fixed an issue that caused the game to draw the same cards from the pet deck every turn.

Thanks for reporting bugs to us!

Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av

Yours, Redboon Team

