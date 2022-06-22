Test-branch Update 0.4.18

Knock knock, players! We have released patch 0.4.18, where we continue to improve the game and deal with bugs.
Changes
🔵 General
- A new type of adaptive cards has been added.
🔵 Vanadis
- Added new amulets for Vanadis;
- Vanadis cards upgrade menu has been improved;
- Changed the fight between Vanadis and the Demon of Greed.
Fixes
🔵 General
- Fixed bugs with skipping a turn in the battle with the Demon of Greed;
- Fixed a bug due to which there were no answers in events in Roguelike Mode.
🔵 Bjorn
- Bjorn's health bar has been corrected.
🔵 Vanadis
- Fixed a bug with the lack of cards improvement indicators for Vanadis;
- Fixed a bug with the Temperance pet card;
- Fixed a bug in the localization of the level 2 card Agile Pet;
- Fixed a bug where the Knife Throw card applied 2 Exposed instead of 1;
- Fixed a bug with the Heavy Bow where it endlessly shuffled the Exhaust card into the deck;
- Fixed Snowball's bug where frostbite was not applied;
- Fixed a bug with the Hand Injury effect when applying the effect to a pet;
- Fixed a bug where the class trophy Medal did not block the pet;
- We fixed an issue that caused the game to freeze when a pet died in some cases;
- Fixed a bug due to which Cover did not always work during a mixed enemy attack;
- Fixed a bug with applying mid-cards at the end of the turn: effects are now applied on both sides of the card;
- Fixed an issue that caused the game to draw the same cards from the pet deck every turn.
Thanks for reporting bugs to us!
Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/XrjERDH9Av
Yours, Redboon Team
