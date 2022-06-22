 Skip to content

Office Management 101 update for 22 June 2022

Version 0.6.2

Version 0.6.2

  • Added the option to upgrade chairs and tables in the furniture context menu
  • Lowered the price of buildings and rooms
  • Added the option to sort employees by loyalty
  • Added the option to sort projects by their current stage
  • Added search and sorting to employee assignment popup
  • Added darker edges for snowy roofs
  • Added the snowy gravel tile
  • Improved wallpaper and flooring sprites
  • Improved rendering order of tiles
  • Improved stairs related pathfinding
Version 0.6.1:
  • Updated demo
  • Fixed game crashing when sandbox mode money field is empty
  • Fixed game crashing during lighting calculations
  • Fixed game crashing when an employee reaches level 10
  • Added support for furniture higher than one floor
  • Added stairs furniture item

