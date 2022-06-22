Version 0.6.2

- Added the option to upgrade chairs and tables in the furniture context menu
- Lowered the price of buildings and rooms
- Added the option to sort employees by loyalty
- Added the option to sort projects by their current stage
- Added search and sorting to employee assignment popup
- Added darker edges for snowy roofs
- Added the snowy gravel tile
- Improved wallpaper and flooring sprites
- Improved rendering order of tiles
- Improved stairs related pathfinding
Version 0.6.1:
- Updated demo
- Fixed game crashing when sandbox mode money field is empty
- Fixed game crashing during lighting calculations
- Fixed game crashing when an employee reaches level 10
- Added support for furniture higher than one floor
- Added stairs furniture item
