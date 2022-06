Share · View all patches · Build 8985372 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello fellow players. This is EZ2ON TEAM.

Server maintenance will be performed.

A new client patch also will be deployed. During this period, the server will not be available.

● Schedule

[KST/JST] Jun. 28, 13:00 - 19:00 (Korea / Japan Standard Time)

[CST/SGT] Jun. 28, 12:00 - 18:00 (China / Singapore Standard Time)

[UTC] Jun. 28, 04:00 - 10:00

[PT] Jun. 27, 21:00 - Jun. 28, 03:00 (Pacific Time)

*The schedule may be subject to change.