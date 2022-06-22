Heat Up with Hot Time

Event Period
- June 22, 2022 (Wed) after maintenance - July 20, 2022 (Wed) before maintenance
Event Details
- During the event, a series of event Hot Times will grow even hotter every passing week!
Additional Notices
- If you log in before the start or end of this Hot Time event, the Hot Time UI will reflect the buff at the time of your login, but the actual Hot Time that is active will match the details on this event page. You can double-check the actual active Hot Time buff by reconnecting to the game.
- Pearl Abyss reserves the right to change or cancel the event depending on mitigating circumstances. If changes are made, they can be found on this event page.
- Event items may have restrictions (sale/trade) and/or different binding settings/expiration dates. Due to this reason, these items cannot be transferred or restored.
- For details such as whether the item is bound, please refer to the in-game item description.
- Items and/or rewards that were normally used cannot be recovered.
- Participating in the event using inappropriate methods may result in a cancellation/retrieval of your reward(s) and/or restriction from the game.
- For any questions or concerns regarding the event, please contact us via [Support].
- Any content not mentioned on this page is subject to the [Black Desert Event Rules].
Changed depots in pa_beta branch