Minor Update

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Share ·
View all patches · Build 8985171 · Last edited 22 June 2022 – 10:32:23 UTC
by Wendy
Smoother transition from end-of-game to lobby.
Minor fixes for server issues.
SteamDB is a hobby project and is not affiliated with Valve or Steam. All times on the site are UTC.
Fair use disclaimer ·
Privacy
Steam and the Steam logo are trademarks of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.
Changed files in this update