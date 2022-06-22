 Skip to content

Realms of Magic update for 22 June 2022

Version 0.27.3

Version 0.27.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All backpack slots are now unlocked at level 1
  • Fixed issue with custom difficulties below 100%
  • Fixed issue with Human racial ability increasing experience from profession level ups not working
  • Fixed issue with Hero of the People achievement no triggering
  • Fixed issue that caused NPCs with shields to block 100% magic damage instead of 50%
  • Added additional information to crash reports
  • Changed Woodbury Innkeeper quest to require lower-level dye
  • Changed description of First Steps in Woodwork quest to require Trellis
  • Changed quest Not So Prim and Proper to require Linen Rope instead of Tin Chain
  • Changed quest Dye or Die to require Blue Dye instead of Gray Dye
  • Fixed issue with Tyrant's Menu quest not working

