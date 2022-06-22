- All backpack slots are now unlocked at level 1
- Fixed issue with custom difficulties below 100%
- Fixed issue with Human racial ability increasing experience from profession level ups not working
- Fixed issue with Hero of the People achievement no triggering
- Fixed issue that caused NPCs with shields to block 100% magic damage instead of 50%
- Added additional information to crash reports
- Changed Woodbury Innkeeper quest to require lower-level dye
- Changed description of First Steps in Woodwork quest to require Trellis
- Changed quest Not So Prim and Proper to require Linen Rope instead of Tin Chain
- Changed quest Dye or Die to require Blue Dye instead of Gray Dye
- Fixed issue with Tyrant's Menu quest not working
Realms of Magic update for 22 June 2022
Version 0.27.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
