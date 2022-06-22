 Skip to content

AIDroneSim update for 22 June 2022

1.30 : Smaller, Faster + New Maps

1.30 : Smaller, Faster + New Maps

Last edited by Wendy

Total Disk Space : 16 GB

The sim now only takes 16 GB on Disk (previously : near 40 GB ), with all new maps and the NYC DLC map.

3 new maps


  • Sequoia Paradise, Scenic Trail : Small but fun maps, in collaboration with Jay_Co__ .Thanks, Jay
  • Cinematic Mountain : Huge open map, with old houses, a very big castle, and more.

Faster map loading

A lot faster !

Misc

  • Various fixes and improvements.
  • As the result of huge changes (wrt files compression, and more), a 16 GB download is needed for this update.
  • For any issue, prefer to contact us via Discord : https://discord.gg/FNekmBXeAP , or via the Steam forums pages.

