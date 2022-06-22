 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hired Ops update for 22 June 2022

Hotfix for Hired Ops

Share · View all patches · Build 8984239 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mercenaries!

We have installed a client update containing a number of fixes.

Fixes:

  • Fixed server errors that lead to game crashes;
  • Fixed bugs causing match progress to stop in Tactical Conquest mode;
  • Fixed cases where corporation contracts didn’t reset on daily resets;
  • Fixed a bug that allowed you to receive a reward from the clan supply several times. Players who used this loophole will receive penalties;
  • Fied the inability for clan players to enter the game in case of disruption of the logic of clan contracts. Players affected by this bug have been compensated;
  • K/D in clan statistics now displays correctly;
  • Fixed incorrect clan member roles when removing roles;
  • Fixed an error when accruing experience for an operative;
  • Fixed an error when connecting to training and a match at the same time.

Changes:

  • The number of points required to win the Tactical Conquest mode on the Park map has been adjusted to 400;
  • Changed the location of spawn points on the Park map for DM modes;
  • Changed the animation of chambering for the Xceed rifle.

AI:

  • Added reaction to flash and stun grenades;
  • Fixed a bug due to which smoke grenades were not assessed properly.

Changed files in this update

Hired Ops Content Depot 374281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link