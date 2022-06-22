Hotfix for Hired Ops

Mercenaries!
We have installed a client update containing a number of fixes.
Fixes:
- Fixed server errors that lead to game crashes;
- Fixed bugs causing match progress to stop in Tactical Conquest mode;
- Fixed cases where corporation contracts didn’t reset on daily resets;
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to receive a reward from the clan supply several times. Players who used this loophole will receive penalties;
- Fied the inability for clan players to enter the game in case of disruption of the logic of clan contracts. Players affected by this bug have been compensated;
- K/D in clan statistics now displays correctly;
- Fixed incorrect clan member roles when removing roles;
- Fixed an error when accruing experience for an operative;
- Fixed an error when connecting to training and a match at the same time.
Changes:
- The number of points required to win the Tactical Conquest mode on the Park map has been adjusted to 400;
- Changed the location of spawn points on the Park map for DM modes;
- Changed the animation of chambering for the Xceed rifle.
AI:
- Added reaction to flash and stun grenades;
- Fixed a bug due to which smoke grenades were not assessed properly.
Changed files in this update