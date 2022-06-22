Update v0.0.4.8 Gathering bugfix & More Bag Space

Update v0.0.4.8

A quick bugfix on resource gathering and increased player inventory.

Fixes & Changes

PLAYER BAGSPACE INCREASED to 25 slots stacks of 25

PLAYER Cargo / Bank space increased to 25slots. stacks of 100

Configuration & Bug Fix to incorrect RNG gathering.

Gathering from resource nodes takes priority over basic terrain.

*Successful Gathering from Resource node now skips harvesting from basic terrain.

Previous version gathered from terrain surface AND resource node at the same time.