Medusa Frontier update for 22 June 2022

Update v0.0.4.8 Gathering bugfix & More Bag Space

Build 8984237 · Last edited by Wendy

Update v0.0.4.8
A quick bugfix on resource gathering and increased player inventory.

Fixes & Changes

PLAYER BAGSPACE INCREASED to 25 slots stacks of 25
PLAYER Cargo / Bank space increased to 25slots. stacks of 100
Configuration & Bug Fix to incorrect RNG gathering.
Gathering from resource nodes takes priority over basic terrain.
*Successful Gathering from Resource node now skips harvesting from basic terrain.
Previous version gathered from terrain surface AND resource node at the same time.

