Patch 0.02.002 is live.

- Added an Investigation Assistant progress bar while using the EMF meter and Temp Sensor.
- Change Finalize Investigation progress bar to match Investigating Progress bar.
- Added option in Settings menu to turn the Investigation Assistant On/Off.
- Added additional sound cues to ghosts at the Church on Spruce St. location.
- Reduced the amount of light reflecting off the equipment during gameplay.
- Added dialogue for debunking non ghost items.
- Corrected camera bug at the church, couldn't take picture of ghost at certain times.
- Improved asynchronous load times.
- Added Blocking volumes in church to reduce player clipping issues around stairs.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 22 June 2022
