Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 22 June 2022

Patch 0.02.002 is live.

Patch 0.02.002 · Build 8982862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an Investigation Assistant progress bar while using the EMF meter and Temp Sensor.
  • Change Finalize Investigation progress bar to match Investigating Progress bar.
  • Added option in Settings menu to turn the Investigation Assistant On/Off.
  • Added additional sound cues to ghosts at the Church on Spruce St. location.
  • Reduced the amount of light reflecting off the equipment during gameplay.
  • Added dialogue for debunking non ghost items.
  • Corrected camera bug at the church, couldn't take picture of ghost at certain times.
  • Improved asynchronous load times.
  • Added Blocking volumes in church to reduce player clipping issues around stairs.
